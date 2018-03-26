MPD to host fundraiser for St. Jude

States across the country are raising the possibility of suing Facebook.More >>
The Memphis Police Department with a unique effort to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.More >>
Memphis' own Kirk Whalum won big this weekend at the 2018 Stellar Awards.More >>
The University of Memphis is displaying a special piece of history as a part of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary for Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination.More >>
We're just days away from the start of the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway!More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.More >>
A Butler County babysitter is now charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old little girl who died earlier this month.More >>
The Galveston County Health District said it’s working with the Department of State Health Services to figure out how many people are possibly at risk.More >>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.More >>
Supporters of Miguel Perez say he should be given mental health treatment for PTSD. Perez turned to drugs to deal with his condition after two tours in Afghanistan.More >>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>
The MSDH sent the letters out Monday, notifying clients that on January 30, the department became aware that an employee unknowingly emailed an Excel spreadsheet containing patients’ protected health information such as name, date of birth, social security number or lab results to J Michael Consulting, a contractor for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The information was sent January 25.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."More >>
