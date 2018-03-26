MPD to host fundraiser for St. Jude

The Memphis Police Department with a unique effort to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The MPD TACT unit announced the first ever Fallen Officers Memorial armored vehicle pull benefiting St. Jude.

Teams of eight will try their hand at pulling the 18-ton M-RAP vehicle as far as they can.

Entry is open to the first 20 teams that raise $500 for St. Jude.

The event takes place June 2 at Tiger Lane.

WMC Action News 5 is dedicated to covering all news in the Mid-South. In an effort to celebrate the good news in our community, we've partnered with Memphis 100--a group that creates unique bite-sized stories from the Bluff City, told in exactly 100- word narratives or 100-second videos.

Click here to learn more about Memphis 100 and to start receiving free good news every other week!

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.