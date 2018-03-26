Pastor, former Memphis City Schools Commissioner arrested for stalking

A current pastor and former Memphis City Schools Commissioner was arrested for stalking.

Memphis Police Department said Hubon Sandridge sent inappropriate and unwanted messages to a Mid-South woman.

Sandridge is currently the pastor at Thomas Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Raleigh.

"It doesn't add up," Kathryn Thornton said. "I support him 100 percent."

Thornton is a parishioner at Sandridge's church. She doesn't believe the woman accusing him of stalking.

Investigators do believe her.

They said Sandridge used Facebook Messenger to harass a woman by sending her sexually explicit messages about things he wanted to do to her.

Those messages started in January. On March 21, MPD officially told Sandridge to stop contacting the woman.

Two days later, the victim received another inappropriate message from Sandridge.

Officers arrested him Friday.

Nobody answered the door at Sandridge's last known address when a WMC Action News 5 crew knocked Monday. Sandridge also failed to reply to multiple messages on Facebook requesting comment.

Sandridge is currently out of jail on bond. His next court appearance is set for April 27.

