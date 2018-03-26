Pastor, former Memphis City Schools Commissioner arrested for stalking

We're just days away from the start of the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway!More >>
We're just days away from the start of the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway!More >>
States across the country are raising the possibility of suing Facebook.More >>
States across the country are raising the possibility of suing Facebook.More >>
The Riverfront Development Corporation will have a new leader next month.More >>
The Riverfront Development Corporation will have a new leader next month.More >>
FedEx plans on putting electric freight trucks on the road in the coming years.More >>
FedEx plans on putting electric freight trucks on the road in the coming years.More >>
A current pastor and former Memphis City Schools Commissioner was arrested for stalking.More >>
A current pastor and former Memphis City Schools Commissioner was arrested for stalking.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.More >>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
The MSDH sent the letters out Monday, notifying clients that on January 30, the department became aware that an employee unknowingly emailed an Excel spreadsheet containing patients’ protected health information such as name, date of birth, social security number or lab results to J Michael Consulting, a contractor for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The information was sent January 25.More >>
The MSDH sent the letters out Monday, notifying clients that on January 30, the department became aware that an employee unknowingly emailed an Excel spreadsheet containing patients’ protected health information such as name, date of birth, social security number or lab results to J Michael Consulting, a contractor for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The information was sent January 25.More >>
Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. (MBUSI) is accepting applications for its Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics Apprenticeship Program. Candidates have until Friday, March 30 to apply.More >>
Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. (MBUSI) is accepting applications for its Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics Apprenticeship Program. Candidates have until Friday, March 30 to apply.More >>
Five people have been arrested on various charges, including a mom who is also facing a neglect charge.More >>
Five people have been arrested on various charges, including a mom who is also facing a neglect charge.More >>
One person is in custody after a woman was found dead in Cardwell, Missouri.More >>
One person is in custody after a woman was found dead in Cardwell, Missouri.More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.More >>
The district attorney of St. Tammany and Washington parishes said an assistant district attorney has been arrested and fired for stealing prescription pain medication from the office.More >>
The district attorney of St. Tammany and Washington parishes said an assistant district attorney has been arrested and fired for stealing prescription pain medication from the office.More >>
The children are identified as King Brody, 2, Kyliah Holloway, 7, Dwayne Felder, 8, Lashaun Felder, 9, and Ariana Felder, 11.More >>
The children are identified as King Brody, 2, Kyliah Holloway, 7, Dwayne Felder, 8, Lashaun Felder, 9, and Ariana Felder, 11.More >>