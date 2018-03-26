MEM pushing for additional nonstop flights

Leaders at Memphis International Airport are stepping up the push for more nonstop flights amid higher passenger demand.More >>
We're just days away from the start of the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway!More >>
States across the country are raising the possibility of suing Facebook.More >>
The Riverfront Development Corporation will have a new leader next month.More >>
FedEx plans on putting electric freight trucks on the road in the coming years.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."More >>
Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter says they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.More >>
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.More >>
On Monday, May 3, 2004, Kathy and Joe Bill Rogers kissed their daughter Joanna goodnight for the last time. "I went in to wake her up and she was just gone, she had just vanished," Kathy said. Kathy said her daughter's favorite coat, wallet, car keys and phone were all left behind in her room. "I had no clue what happened to her," Kathy said.More >>
For years, Kalihi residents have complained about the amount of trash piling up at this home at the corner of Gulick and Pacheco.More >>
Four Red Raider football players were arrested and on the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Active Jail Roster on Sunday morning.More >>
