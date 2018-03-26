Community helps Girl Scout troop hit with fake $100 bill

From a dastardly deed came a good one with an unusual link, the Oxford Fire Department and the Cookie Monster.

Last week, one Girl Scout mom said a person used a counterfeit bill to pay for cookies, leaving their troop out $100.

"It put two types of emotion in me,” Oxford firefighter Rob Johnson said. “I was really angry, and I was sympathetic."

"For someone to take advantage of those girls and pass them a bogus $100 bill, it angered me," Johnson said.

Julie Tolbert, who heads up cookie sales for two local Girl Scout troops, found out the bill was fake when she took it to a bank to deposit.

But Johnson, whose daughters were Girl Scouts, wanted the ripped off scouts to know there are good people.

"I talked to my wife Gail,” Johnson said. “We both decided it would be a good deed to give the girls back the $100."

He also asked his fire chief if he wanted to match and he did, getting another $100 for the Girl Scouts.

Tolbert was elated.

"Fantastic to hear from Mr. Johnson and his daughters being Girl Scouts, for the fire department to match is amazing,” Tolbert said. “I can't wait to tell the girls about how fabulous the community has been."

There were also a couple of other donors.

"There was an anonymous donor, he called himself the Cookie Monster of Central Gardens,” Tolbert said. “He really likes Thin Mints. He contributed and a man from Brighton."

"At the end of the day, it’s about our children," Johnson said.

The identity of the culprit is still unknown at this time.

