Woman assaulted, kidnapped in own car

Memphis Police Department is on the lookout for a woman they believe was kidnapped.

A witness told officers they saw Tiffanie Carney, 32, get assaulted and driven away from Summer Ridge Drive. The alleged attack happened around 7 p.m. Monday.

Police believe Joe Willis, 34, abducted Carney with her own car while he was armed with a handgun.

Carney is described as five-foot-four, 130 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white blouse and white tights.

There is no description available for Willis at this time.

The two are believed to be in Carney's 2004 navy blue Honda Accord with a grey front bumper and Tennessee plates.

If you know where Carney or Willis may be, call MPD at 901-545-2677 immediately.

