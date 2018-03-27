Starkville hosts first pride parade after veto controversy - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Starkville hosts first pride parade after veto controversy

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: NBC News/WTVA)

(WTVA) The city of Starkville, Mississippi held it's first ever pride parade Saturday, an event that almost didn't happen. 

The city of Starkville originally denied a permit to event organizers, but the board of Aldermen revisited the issue after a federal discrimination lawsuit was filed. 

The permit was finally approved after a tie-breaking vote by Mayor Lynn Spruill. 

"Hopefully it's a sign of things to come. Hopefully people realize that this brings people into the city," said parade supporter Will Shepard. 

Although many people at the parade were jumping for joy, others felt the parade could turn Starkville into a "sin city."

"The word of God says it's an abomination and that it is the judgment of God whenever sodomy is in a nation," said protester Kolby Blood.

