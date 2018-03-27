Walgreens brings higher security to pharmacies in TN

Wildlife officials spotted a seven-foot alligator in Fayette County.More >>
Memphis Grizzlies and the Women's Foundation of Memphis hosted their second annual girl's summit beginning Tuesday.More >>
A woman was found after she was reported missing, believed to be kidnapped.More >>
Walgreens is bringing high-secure time delay safes to stores throughout Tennessee.More >>
The city of Starkville, Mississippi held it's first ever pride parade Saturday, an event that almost didn't happen.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
On Monday, May 3, 2004, Kathy and Joe Bill Rogers kissed their daughter Joanna goodnight for the last time. "I went in to wake her up and she was just gone, she had just vanished," Kathy said. Kathy said her daughter's favorite coat, wallet, car keys and phone were all left behind in her room. "I had no clue what happened to her," Kathy said.More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
A seventh-grader was suspended from school for scribbling a stick figure with a gun.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
In the commercial with the tagline "Sometimes, lighter is better," a bartender spots a white woman across the bar. He slides a bottle of Heineken past a couple of black people before it winds up in front of the white woman.More >>
Tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death.More >>
