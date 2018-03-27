Walgreens brings higher security to pharmacies in TN

Walgreens is bringing high-secure time delay safes to stores throughout Tennessee.

The retailer currently uses the safes in more than a dozen other states.

The push for higher security comes after a rise in burglaries and robberies across the pharmaceutical industry.

“By eliminating the immediate availability of these controlled substances we are tipping the balance toward greater risk and no reward for a potential criminal,” said Rick Andrews, lead director of asset protection, Walgreens. “The longer a criminal remains at a crime scene, the greater the probability they will be apprehended by law enforcement, especially with surveillance cameras in the pharmacy area.”

WMC Action News 5

