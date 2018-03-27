Middle schoolers learn from sports legends at girls' summit

Memphis Grizzlies and the Women's Foundation of Memphis hosted their second annual girl's summit beginning Tuesday.

The summit is held in celebration of the anniversary of Title IX.

The girls learned life lessons from various female athletes like WNBA Champion Tamika Catchings, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist for US Soccer Angela Hucles, World Rugby Hall of Famer Phaidra Knight, Basketball Player and Speaker Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir, and Sports Dietician Meg Mangano

The summit hosted 250 middle school girls from the Memphis area at FedExForum.

Jerica Phillips was at the event. Hear more from these girls tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6.

