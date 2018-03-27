Alligators migrating to Southwest Tennessee

Wildlife officials spotted a seven-foot alligator in Fayette County.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials said the sighting is one of several in Southwest Tennessee.

They said alligators are migrating to Tennessee from the southern border states.

TWRA said alligators can survive Tennessee winters by going into brumation, a hibernation-like dormancy, by sticking their snout out of the water before it freezes, allowing them to breathe.

Alligators are a protected species. TWRA warns that catching or shooting one is against the law.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.