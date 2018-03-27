Student arrested after taking stolen gun to Fairley High

A student brought a stolen handgun to Fairley High School on Monday.

A fellow student told authorities that a senior at the school had a gun in his possession.

When police confronted the student about the gun, he voluntarily turned it over officers.

The officers learned that the unloaded handgun was reported stolen out of Arkansas.

School officials said automated messages were sent to parents Monday, alerting them to the arrest.

The officials said the student had no prior disciplinary problems. They also said there was no ongoing threat to other students at the school.

The student is charged with carrying a weapon on school property, theft of property under $1000.00, and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

