Sister Hazel to perform in Memphis

Platinum-selling rock band Sister Hazel is making their way to Memphis.

They'll be playing at the Bluff on Friday, April 27.

Sister Hazel is supporting their new EP "Water," but will play old favorites like chart-topper "All For You."

Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $30. The show is for 21 and up.

