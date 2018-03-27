Explosive material in Midtown home did not belong to MPD

The explosive material found in the basement of a Midtown Memphis home did not belong to Memphis Police Department.

Officers worked to clear out explosive materials from a home on Vinton Avenue on March 12 and 13. The materials were found inside the walls of a home that once belonged to a Memphis police lieutenant.

Neighbors and investigators speculated that the explosive materials were at one time property of the police department.

MPD investigated those claims and determined they were not true. The materials found in the home never belonged to MPD. It remains unclear why the explosives were being stored in the Midtown home.

The woman who found the explosive materials told MPD she believed they included acid, gun powder, C4, and blasting caps.

When asked what materials were found inside the home, MPD said "No C4 was located."

WMC Action News 5's Jessica Holley continues to dig into the investigation. She'll have the latest tonight at 6.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.