Trial begins for MPD officer accused of rape while on duty

The trail for a former Memphis police officer accused of raping a woman while on duty began Tuesday.

Bridges Randle was charged with the rape of a 23-year-old woman after a back-logged rape kit went untested for 14 years.

Randle is accused of raping the woman in her apartment at gunpoint in 2000.

Police had been there earlier in the day on June 24, 2000 responding to a domestic violence call. The alleged victim told investigators that a man acting like a police officer later returned to ask more questions.

The woman says that man pulled a gun on her, forced her into a bedroom, and raped her.

At the time, Randle was an officer with Memphis police. He left the Memphis Police Department in 2001.

WMC Action News 5's Kendall Downing will bring you updates, including the victim's testimony, tonight at 5 & 6.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.