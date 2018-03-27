Longtime Midtown dry cleaners reopens - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Longtime Midtown dry cleaners reopens

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A popular Midtown dry cleaner is back open after closing suddenly earlier this year.

Nunnery's Dry Cleaners on Union Avenue closed in January after its owners filed for bankruptcy.

But now, the business is open under a new owner.

The business officially opens on Thursday, March 29, but is taking customers now.

