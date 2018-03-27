Longtime Midtown dry cleaners reopens

Walgreens is bringing high-secure time delay safes to stores throughout Tennessee.More >>
The trail for a former Memphis police officer accused of raping a woman while on duty began Tuesday.More >>
A cold front is slowly making its way toward the Mid-South and moving into a moisture-rich environment.More >>
Memphis Grizzlies and the Women's Foundation of Memphis hosted their second annual girl's summit beginning Tuesday.More >>
The explosive material found in the basement of a Midtown Memphis home did not belong to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
On Tuesday morning during a scheduled news conference, head football coach Kliff Kingsbury said the four players will remain on the team but are suspended indefinitely.More >>
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Police Chief Murphy Paul held a joint news conference to explain to the public the next steps in the investigation of the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
The family of Alton Sterling held a news conference now following Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's announcement that charges would not be filed against either officer involved in the deadly shooting.More >>
Police say no charges are being filed against the guardian of the child who brought a loaded handgun to an Ocean Springs elementary school Tuesday morning.More >>
