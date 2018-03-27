Father indicted for murder of 3-year-old son

A Whitehaven man was indicted Tuesday on first-degree felony murder and other charges in the shooting death last summer of his 3-year-old son.

A grand jury also indicted Cortez Wilkerson on aggravated child neglect, aggravated child endangerment, and aggravated child abuse.

On July 8, 2017, police responded to a shooting call at an apartment in the 3600 block of Duchess and found 3-year-old Kash Sharp outside with a gunshot wound to the forehead.

The boy was pronounced dead a short time later at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Initial reports suggested the boy accidentally shot himself, but doctors later called into question that story.

Wilkerson, 26, was charged after several different accounts he gave of the shooting were not supported by the forensic evidence or the crime scene, investigators said.

