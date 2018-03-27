Heavy rain moving into the Mid-South

A cold front is slowly making its way toward the Mid-South and moving into a moisture-rich environment. This will produce heavy rain for much of the WMC Action News 5 coverage area.

Rain will begin Tuesday evening and continue well into Thursday. Rainfall will be heavy at times especially overnight and for the early part of the day Wednesday.

No severe storms are anticipated, but there may be some lightning and a few rumbles of thunder to accompany the rain. Forecast models are showing the heaviest rain along and south of the I-40 corridor which includes the Memphis metro.

Rainfall amounts will vary but most models are in agreement for 2 to 4 inches of rain for most areas. Some minor flooding could be possible so use caution in flood-prone areas.

Remember, if you come to a flooded road or street, DO NOT attempt to drive through it. Turn around and seek an alternate path.

As mentioned earlier, rain is expected to end around or shortly after midday Thursday with drier air filtering into the area for the end of the week and weekend which will make for a lovely Easter weekend.

In the meantime, stay weather-aware as the rain moves through the Mid-South.

Stay tuned to WMC Action News 5 and the First Alert Weather Team for the latest information and updates on this system as it moves through the Mid-South.

