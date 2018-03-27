Memphis police unveil protocol for MLK50 celebrations

A week from Wednesday, Memphis will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination.

A week from Wednesday, Memphis will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination.

Memphis police officers said they have been working on plans to handle traffic and safety for MLK50 since January 1.

Checkpoints and other security measures will be put in place, along with road closures.

Police officers will be out in increased numbers to all nine sites where MLK50 events will take place.

At those locations, there will be soft road closures where residents are still allowed to drive through and hard road closures where traffic will be stopped.

Streets near the National Civil Rights Museum will be blocked off. There will also be MPD SkyCop cameras located at all nine locations.

Police are asking for those coming to the event to carry clear bags if possible and to keep backpacks in the trucks of your cars.

“Obviously we want to go with stow it, don't show it,” MPD Colonel Samuel Hines said. “If you are using your own personal transportation. Put bags purses, so forth, in the trunk.”

Police are also asking people to use public transit as much as possible to limit the number of drivers downtown.

Officers are estimating more than 50,000 people will be downtown for MLK50, which is why they are encouraging anyone who see a safety concern to speak up if they see something suspicious.

Tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 10, hear from Mayor Jim Strickland on how the City is planning for MLK50 and things you should know about this special occasion.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.