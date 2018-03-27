1 killed, 3 critical in Memphis SUV crash

A person is dead following a car crash in Memphis on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Brantley Road and New Horn Lake Road.

Memphis Police Department said two SUVs collided in the area.

One of the people in the crash did not survive. Officers said three other people, including a juvenile, were hospitalized in critical condition.

Two southbound lanes of New Horn Lake Road are blocked as officers work the scene.

