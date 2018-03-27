Elementary school raises $25K for St. Jude - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Elementary school raises $25K for St. Jude

A DeSoto County elementary school raised $25,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Oak Grove Elementary students combined a number of fundraisers--including a Math-A-Thon and T-shirt sales--to raise the money for St. Jude.

The fundraisers took place over a two-week timeframe.

Great work students!

