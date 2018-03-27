Latino Memphians skeptic of census citizenship question

A cold front is slowly making its way toward the Mid-South and moving into a moisture-rich environment.More >>
A cold front is slowly making its way toward the Mid-South and moving into a moisture-rich environment.More >>
Panola County has big plans for the town of Sardis, Mississippi. And the man who would like to make that happen is Greg Davis, former Mayor of Southaven.More >>
Panola County has big plans for the town of Sardis, Mississippi. And the man who would like to make that happen is Greg Davis, former Mayor of Southaven.More >>
Memphis police officers said they have been working on plans to handle traffic and safety for MLK50 since January 1.More >>
Memphis police officers said they have been working on plans to handle traffic and safety for MLK50 since January 1.More >>
After 70 years, the citizenship question will be back on the U.S. Census. In 2020, you will be asked if you are a U.S. citizen and that could create an issue when it comes to accurate data reporting for Memphis and the Mid-South.More >>
After 70 years, the citizenship question will be back on the U.S. Census. In 2020, you will be asked if you are a U.S. citizen and that could create an issue when it comes to accurate data reporting for Memphis and the Mid-South.More >>
A person is dead following a car crash in Memphis on Tuesday.More >>
A person is dead following a car crash in Memphis on Tuesday.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.More >>
A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence police and Florence city officials released body camera and dash camera video showing the traffic stop shooting of a driver Saturday night by a state constable riding with a Florence police officer.More >>
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence police and Florence city officials released body camera and dash camera video showing the traffic stop shooting of a driver Saturday night by a state constable riding with a Florence police officer.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
The man who confessed to the murders of Summer Baldwin and Joanna Rogers has been executed in Huntsville but the families of the victims "can't call this closure."More >>
The man who confessed to the murders of Summer Baldwin and Joanna Rogers has been executed in Huntsville but the families of the victims "can't call this closure."More >>
Lunch it was one of the best times of the day for 10 year old Aubry Houlditch. The joy he had for juice boxes and chicken nuggets was shared freely with others. For Aubry's mother, Dondra Houlditch, this daily ritual was a mystery.More >>
Lunch it was one of the best times of the day for 10 year old Aubry Houlditch. The joy he had for juice boxes and chicken nuggets was shared freely with others. For Aubry's mother, Dondra Houlditch, this daily ritual was a mystery.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>