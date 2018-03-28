Rain is here for a while, Teacher job fair today, Watch out for scammers in Tipton County

Good Wednesday morning!
Expect rain to be here all day. It is going to be another rainy commute this morning. We have team coverage on that commute including real time updates on the road, what places to avoid and alternate routes this morning. Live reports and updates all morning long on #wmc5.
Mid-South educators in need of a job --listen up! Teach901 is hosting a job fair today from 6 until 8 tonight. Details this morning when you join us.
Walgreens has a new safe in its pharmacies designed to prevent robberies and burglaries and keep dangerous drugs off the streets. We'll tell you how it works in an effort to combat the opiod epidemic.
The Tipton County Sheriff's Office is reporting a scam in the area. It involves someone posing as a deputy on the phone. We'll explain the scam and what the sheriff's office is asking you to do.
Get ready for rain all day today...highs will be near 70 but rain most of the day today and you can expect some tomorrow. Details on the day and week ahead including the weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.
Outburst delays trial for former MPD officer accused of rape
Heavy rain moving into the Mid-South
1 killed, 3 critical in Memphis SUV crash
Memphis police unveil protocol for MLK50 celebrations
'They're gonna kill me': Frightened mom hides with baby during break-in
Memphis police officers said they have been working on plans to handle traffic and safety for MLK50 since January 1.More >>
A cold front is slowly making its way toward the Mid-South and moving into a moisture-rich environment.More >>
Panola County has big plans for the town of Sardis, Mississippi. And the man who would like to make that happen is Greg Davis, former Mayor of Southaven.More >>
After 70 years, the citizenship question will be back on the U.S. Census. In 2020, you will be asked if you are a U.S. citizen and that could create an issue when it comes to accurate data reporting for Memphis and the Mid-South.More >>
A person is dead following a car crash in Memphis on Tuesday.More >>
Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.More >>
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence police and Florence city officials released body camera and dash camera video showing the traffic stop shooting of a driver Saturday night by a state constable riding with a Florence police officer.More >>
