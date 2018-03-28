Rain is here for a while, Teacher job fair today, Watch out for scammers in Tipton County

Good Wednesday morning!

Expect rain to be here all day. It is going to be another rainy commute this morning. We have team coverage on that commute including real time updates on the road, what places to avoid and alternate routes this morning. Live reports and updates all morning long on #wmc5.

Mid-South educators in need of a job --listen up! Teach901 is hosting a job fair today from 6 until 8 tonight. Details this morning when you join us.

Walgreens has a new safe in its pharmacies designed to prevent robberies and burglaries and keep dangerous drugs off the streets. We'll tell you how it works in an effort to combat the opiod epidemic.

The Tipton County Sheriff's Office is reporting a scam in the area. It involves someone posing as a deputy on the phone. We'll explain the scam and what the sheriff's office is asking you to do.



Get ready for rain all day today...highs will be near 70 but rain most of the day today and you can expect some tomorrow. Details on the day and week ahead including the weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.

Outburst delays trial for former MPD officer accused of rape

Heavy rain moving into the Mid-South

1 killed, 3 critical in Memphis SUV crash

Memphis police unveil protocol for MLK50 celebrations

'They're gonna kill me': Frightened mom hides with baby during break-in



Join us on a wet and soggy morning. We are live with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am.

