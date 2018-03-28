Teen missing, without medication

Memphis Police Department launched a search for a 17-year-old who has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

James Trentham was last seen by his mother at Rhodes College campus around 2:45 p.m.

Police said Trentham has several medical conditions and takes medication that was left at home.

Trentham is five-foot-five, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey/navy/green striped shirt, khaki pants and white Nike shoes.

If you know where this teen is, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

