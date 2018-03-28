3 injured in crash involving ambulance - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

3 injured in crash involving ambulance

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an ambulance.

The crash happened on Poplar Avenue and North Cleveland Street, not far from the Medical District, just before midnight.

Three people were injured in the crash, but their condition is unknown.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but the ambulance had its siren on at the time of the collision.

