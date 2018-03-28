Interstate construction paused for Easter holiday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Interstate construction paused for Easter holiday

TENNESSEE (WMC) -

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will pause all interstate construction projects to allow for the maximum roadway capacity to commuters.

Beginning Thursday, March 29 at 6 p.m. until Monday, April 2 at 6 a.m., TDOT will halt all lane closures in the many construction zones throughout the state.

"Motorists will still encounter some long term lane closures on construction projects that will remain in place. While lane closure activity will be stopped, some workers may be on-site in construction zones and reduced speed limits will still be in effect. Motorists are urged to adhere to all posted speed limits, especially in work zones, for their own safety. Slower speeds are necessary in work zones due to the temporary layout of the roadway and will be enforced," says TDOT.

