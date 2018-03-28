Tennessee, Memphis to play three-year series starting in 2018 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tennessee, Memphis to play three-year series starting in 2018

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Tennessee Athletics) (Source: Tennessee Athletics)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis and Tennessee basketball will go head to head in each of the next three seasons.

The two schools have inked a three-year contract to pay each other for the first time since 2012-13.

The Volunteers will travel to Memphis on December 15, 2018. The Tigers will return the favor for a trip to Knoxville for the 2019-20 season with an undetermined date.

The series will conclude in December 2020 when the squads meet in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.

Tennessee and Memphis used to meet annually between 2006 and 2013, but have gone their separate ways.

Tennessee leads the all-time series 14-11, but Memphis won most recently, a 85-80 bout at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

