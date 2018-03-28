Spring is officially here, and wedding season is right around the corner. Couples now spend an average of over $35,000 on their wedding, and the wedding industry has grown to $76 billion in yearly revenue. With that in mind, personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best Places to Get Married.



To help couples find the most wedding-friendly destinations, WalletHub compared more than 180 of the biggest U.S. cities across 23 key indicators of cost-effectiveness, convenience and enjoyment. The data set ranges from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to hotel availability.



Best Places to Get Married in the U.S.

Orlando, FL Las Vegas, NV Atlanta, GA Los Angeles, CA Miami, FL San Diego, CA San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL New York, NY Portland, OR



Best vs. Worst

El Paso, Texas, has the lowest average wedding cost, $13,513, which is 3.2 times lower than in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the city with the highest at $43,165.

Washington has the most event planners per 100,000 residents, 103, which is 17.2 times more than in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the city with the fewest at 6.

Yonkers, New York has the most photographers per 100,000 residents, 183, which is 36.6 times more than in Laredo, Texas, the city with the fewest at 5.

San Francisco has the most musicians per 100,000 residents, 22, which is 66.7 times more than in Anchorage, Alaska, the city with the fewest at 0.33.



To view the full report and see where Mid-South cities rank, click here.

