Best places to get married in the U.S. - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Best places to get married in the U.S.

(Source: Pexels.com) (Source: Pexels.com)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Spring is officially here, and wedding season is right around the corner.  Couples now spend an average of over $35,000 on their wedding, and the wedding industry has grown to $76 billion in yearly revenue. With that in mind, personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Best Places to Get Married.

To help couples find the most wedding-friendly destinations, WalletHub compared more than 180 of the biggest U.S. cities across 23 key indicators of cost-effectiveness, convenience and enjoyment. The data set ranges from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to hotel availability.  
 

Best Places to Get Married in the U.S.

  1. Orlando, FL
  2. Las Vegas, NV
  3. Atlanta, GA
  4. Los Angeles, CA
  5. Miami, FL
  6. San Diego, CA
  7. San Francisco, CA
  8. Chicago, IL
  9. New York, NY
  10. Portland, OR


Best vs. Worst

El Paso, Texas, has the lowest average wedding cost, $13,513, which is 3.2 times lower than in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the city with the highest at $43,165.

Washington has the most event planners per 100,000 residents, 103, which is 17.2 times more than in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the city with the fewest at 6.

Yonkers, New York has the most photographers per 100,000 residents, 183, which is 36.6 times more than in Laredo, Texas, the city with the fewest at 5.

San Francisco has the most musicians per 100,000 residents, 22, which is 66.7 times more than in Anchorage, Alaska, the city with the fewest at 0.33.


To view the full report and see where Mid-South cities rank, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Man shot, killed across the street from elementary school

    Man shot, killed across the street from elementary school

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:29:08 GMT
    Law enforcement responding to a shooting near Bartlett Elementary School. (Source: Twitter.com/MemphisSportNow)Law enforcement responding to a shooting near Bartlett Elementary School. (Source: Twitter.com/MemphisSportNow)

    Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near Bartlett Elementary School.

    More >>

    Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near Bartlett Elementary School.

    More >>

  • Elementary school employee arrested for being drunk at school

    Elementary school employee arrested for being drunk at school

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-28 16:53:09 GMT
    (Source: Facebook/Overpark Elementary PTO)(Source: Facebook/Overpark Elementary PTO)
    (Source: Facebook/Overpark Elementary PTO)(Source: Facebook/Overpark Elementary PTO)

    An elementary school employee was arrested for public intoxication while at the school.

    More >>

    An elementary school employee was arrested for public intoxication while at the school.

    More >>

  • Heavy rain moves into the Mid-South

    Heavy rain moves into the Mid-South

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-03-28 16:40:10 GMT
    Estimated rainfall Tuesday night through ThursdayEstimated rainfall Tuesday night through Thursday

    A slow-moving cold front will deliver several inches of rain to the Mid-South on Wednesday and Thursday. 

    More >>

    A slow-moving cold front will deliver several inches of rain to the Mid-South on Wednesday and Thursday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly