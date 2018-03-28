Memphis bike share system reveals 60 locations

Explore Bike Share released the locations for its upcoming bike share system coming to Memphis this spring.

The bikes' 60 locations span all across the Memphis area, including Downtown, Cooper-Young, Orange Mound, Crosstown, and South Memphis. They even include two stations in West Memphis.

The nonprofit will bring 600 bikes to Memphis in these spots for people to ride around the city.

A single ride is $5, a weekly membership is $12, a monthly membership is $15, and an annual membership is $120.

