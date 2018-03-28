Elementary school employee arrested for being drunk at school - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Elementary school employee arrested for being drunk at school

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Facebook/Overpark Elementary PTO) (Source: Facebook/Overpark Elementary PTO)
OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC) -

An elementary school employee was arrested for public intoxication while at the school.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department arrested the employee at Overpark Elementary School for public intoxication Friday.

Deputies said the employee served in a support position at the school.

No students were present at the time of the arrest or involved in any way.

Deputies have not identified the employee.

