Man shot, killed across the street from elementary school

Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near Bartlett Elementary School.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a shooting at around 11 a.m. on Pipers Green Lane, which is across the street from the elementary school.

The school went on a precautionary lockdown, with classes continuing inside without delay.

Deputies said they found a man's body when they arrived to investigate.

The suspect in the shooting stayed on scene and has spoken with investigators. The shooting is believed to be part of a domestic dispute.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.