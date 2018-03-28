Man shot, killed across the street from elementary school - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot, killed across the street from elementary school

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Law enforcement responding to a shooting near Bartlett Elementary School. (Source: Twitter.com/MemphisSportNow) Law enforcement responding to a shooting near Bartlett Elementary School. (Source: Twitter.com/MemphisSportNow)
BARTLETT, TN (WMC) -

Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near Bartlett Elementary School.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a shooting at around 11 a.m. on Pipers Green Lane, which is across the street from the elementary school.

The school went on a precautionary lockdown, with classes continuing inside without delay.

Deputies said they found a man's body when they arrived to investigate.

The suspect in the shooting stayed on scene and has spoken with investigators. The shooting is believed to be part of a domestic dispute.

