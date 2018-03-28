Man shot, killed across the street from elementary school

Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near Bartlett Elementary School.More >>
An elementary school employee was arrested for public intoxication while at the school.More >>
A slow-moving cold front will deliver several inches of rain to the Mid-South on Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says an armed subject in a vehicle just east of exit 113 on I-26 has blocked the traffic in this area.More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
City officials voted not to remove the tree, but it will be trimmed.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
An illness as a baby initially left Luke Adams a quadriplegic.More >>
Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.More >>
Isabelle Robinson writes in The New York Times she was once a peer counselor for Nikolas Cruz, and that he had "a known history of rage and brutality."More >>
