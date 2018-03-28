Memphis Police Association demands higher wages for officers

The Memphis Police Association is demanding higher wages for officers.

The demands come after the city of Memphis failed to respond to the proposal of the association, and the negotiation deadline is tomorrow.

In a press conference Monday, Memphis Police Association President Mike Williams spoke on the influence of Dr. Martin Luther King and the sanitation workers strike.

"You cannot honor Dr. Martin Luther King and refuse to bargain with employees," he said.

Williams also said that MPD patrolmen are paid 16 percent below market value, while sergeants are paid 25 percent below market value.

It is unclear how much of a raise the association asked for.

