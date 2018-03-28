Best Buy, customers raise $20M for St. Jude

St. Jude patients got to play in an interactive, technology-themed activity center designed by Best Buy. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Best Buy recently raised $20 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The money was donated by Best Buy customers during the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign.

To celebrate, St. Jude patients got to play in an interactive, technology-themed activity center designed by Best Buy.

“When you come here, and you actually see the work in action and you see the families…that really is really meaningful to our employees,” Andrea Wood, Director of Community Relations at Best Buy, said.

Over the past five years, Best Buy has been able to donate $60 million to St. Jude through the holiday campaign.

WMC Action News 5 is dedicated to covering all news in the Mid-South. In an effort to celebrate the good news in our community, we've partnered with Memphis 100--a group that creates unique bite-sized stories from the Bluff City, told in exactly 100- word narratives or 100-second videos.

Click here to learn more about Memphis 100 and to start receiving free good news every other week!

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.