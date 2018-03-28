94-year-old man missing, City Watch issued

A 94-year-old man went missing Wednesday, according to Memphis Police Department.

A City Watch Alert has been issued for Collins Jackson.

Jackson left his home, which is located on Mon Cheri Lane off Germantown Road, around 1:30 p.m. on his way to doctor's appointment.

He never arrived for his appointment and has not returned home.

Jackson is described at 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with short salt and pepper hair, medium complexion, and a brown right eye and blue left eye.

He was last seen driving a cream 2002 Cadillac Seville with Tennessee tags 2DD-3281.

If you see Jackson or know where he is, you're asked to call Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.