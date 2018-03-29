3 dead, including a child, in house fire

Two adults and a child died in a house fire Thursday morning.

The fire broke out after 3 a.m. on Inman Cove, not far from Semmes Street and Barron Avenue.

Patricia Baker, 66, Patrice Graham, 43, and Travis Murrell Jr., 4, all died from smoke inhalation.

Memphis fire officials said two children--12-year-old Christyon Johnson and 13-year-old Charles Johnson--remain in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

All of the victims were asleep when the fire started.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.