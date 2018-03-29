Children among 5 injured in house fire

Five people were hospitalized after a house fire broke out Thursday morning.

The fire broke out after 3 a.m. on Inman Cove, not far from Semmes Street and Barron Avenue.

At least three of the victims were children taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Memphis fire officials said all five victims are in critical condition.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

