Man robs Walgreens while dressed as employee

Memphis Police Department hopes newly released surveillance video will help them find the man who robbed an East Memphis Walgreens.

Investigators said the suspect entered the Summer Avenue store dressed like a Walgreens employee, but he was armed with a gun.

He then demanded keys and office codes from the workers.

The suspect was able to get inside the office and the safe and then left out the back door.

If you know where this man may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

