Closing arguments to wrap ex-MPD officer's rape trial Thursday

Closing arguments and jury deliberations are expected Thursday in the case of a former Memphis police officer accused of rape.

A woman said Bridges Randle raped her in her apartment back in 2000.

Due to a backlog of rape kits, Randle was not indicted until 2014.

Randle took the stand briefly Wednesday to say that he was not going to testify.

He also gave his consent to allow jurors to consider charges lesser than aggravated rape.

WMC Action News 5 will be in the courtroom Thursday waiting for a decision to be made on Randle's fate.

