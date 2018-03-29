US judge extends temporary block on 15-week abortion ban

Shelby County Historical Commission and MLGW will honor a former sanitation worker in Memphis.More >>
Shelby County Historical Commission and MLGW will honor a former sanitation worker in Memphis.More >>
A federal judge in Mississippi has extended his temporary block on the most restrictive abortion law in the United States.More >>
A federal judge in Mississippi has extended his temporary block on the most restrictive abortion law in the United States.More >>
Closing arguments and jury deliberations are expected Thursday in the case of a former Memphis police officer accused of rape.More >>
Closing arguments and jury deliberations are expected Thursday in the case of a former Memphis police officer accused of rape.More >>
Five people were hospitalized after a house fire broke out Thursday morning.More >>
Five people were hospitalized after a house fire broke out Thursday morning.More >>
Memphis Police Department hopes newly released surveillance video will help them find the man who robbed an East Memphis Walgreens.More >>
Memphis Police Department hopes newly released surveillance video will help them find the man who robbed an East Memphis Walgreens.More >>