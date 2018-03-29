MLGW adds historical marker at home of late sanitation worker

Shelby County Historical Commission and MLGW will honor a former sanitation worker in Memphis.

They will unveil a historic marker at the home of the late Joe C Warren on Thursday morning.

Warren was responsible for coining the phrase, "I Am A Man."

He and others marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the 1968 sanitation strike.

The home is located at 968 Meagher Street.

Last year, MLGW announced it would work to preserve Warren's home.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.