Artist Play Dates exhibition encourages 'Barrier Free Art'

Artist Play Dates is an interactive makeup event where makeup artists engage, inspire and create.

The event will be held on April 8, 2018 from 3-6 p.m. at the OMG Art Gallery in Memphis (2232 Lamar Ave 38114).

A resident artist on display will be Yancy Villa-Calvo.

“The makeup theme and inspiration for this event will revolve around the gallery’s residence artist’s exhibit, ‘Barrier Free Art’ and create an authentic opportunity to strengthen the relationship between beauty brands and artists,” said artist and organizer Zarielle Washington.

Event Itinerary:

3:00-3:30 Meet & Greet

3:30-3:45 Introduction and pairing

3:45-4:45 First Round of Makeup Artist Applications

4:45-5:45 Second Round of Makeup Artist Applications

5:45-6:00 Art Discussion, Remarks & Closing

Sponsors: ArtUp, OMG Gallery, Dark & Lovely, Rimmel Cosmetics

