3 men sought after double shooting leaves 1 dead

A shooting in the Bennington Park neighborhood left one dead and another critically wounded.

Memphis Police Department was called to the area of Cognac Cove and Bordeaux Lane just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arriving, officers found a shooting victim dead inside a black Nissan.

Another victim was found and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the two people that were shot were following three men when the shots were fired.

There is no description on the suspects available at this time.

