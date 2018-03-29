Shootout ensues after robbery attempt in IHOP parking lot

A man is in the hospital after a robbery attempt led to a shooting at a Memphis IHOP.

Three people tried to rob a man returning to his vehicle outside IHOP on East Shelby Drive after 12:30 a.m.

During the robbery attempt, gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and the victim.

One of the three suspects was detained.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no description available on the other two suspects.

