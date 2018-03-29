Easter plans could be impacted by rain

A weather system will move into the Mid-South this weekend and it could impact your Easter plans.

SATURDAY: Since Saturday will be dry with sunshine, it will be the best day of the weekend to do anything outside. Highs will be around 70 degrees and evening temperatures will be in the upper 40s. This is the recommended day for Easter egg hunts.

SUNDAY: Unfortunately, we are expecting scattered showers on Sunday. It will not be a total wash-out, but you will have to dodge showers in the morning and afternoon. Rain will likely be light and it will not be widespread. Showers will start early Sunday in areas north of I-40 and then push south of I-40 during the late morning and early afternoon.

