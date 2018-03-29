Memphis native makes head coaching debut for New York Mets

A Memphis native made his MLB managerial debut Thursday as his New York Mets took the field for Opening Day.

Mickey Callaway opens the season as the head skipper for the Mets, opening in New York against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Callaway is an alum of Germantown High School and Ole Miss where he starred as a pitcher.

Callaway made his MLB debut in 1999 with Tampa Bay but had moderate success before excelling overseas with the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions and Hyundai Unicorns.

He did, however, earn a World Series ring with the Angels in 2002.

Callaway led one of the best rotations in the majors as pitching coach for the Cleveland Indians from 2013-17 before taking over for the Mets with incumbent manager Terry Collins' retirement.

