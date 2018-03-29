Memphis native makes head coaching debut for New York Mets

Plans are in place to build a $50 million mixed-use facility on Broad Avenue, according to Memphis Business Journal.More >>
Closing arguments and jury deliberations are expected Thursday in the case of a former Memphis police officer accused of rape.More >>
A Memphis native made his MLB managerial debut Thursday as his New York Mets took the field for Opening Day.More >>
A weather system will move into the Mid-South this weekend and it could impact your Easter plans.More >>
Artist Play Dates is an interactive makeup event where makeup artists engage, inspire and create.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses associated with the products, but people are urged not to use them.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
If you'd like to take advantage of the unsuspecting, the following list is for you.More >>
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
