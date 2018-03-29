$50M project planned for Broad Avenue property - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

$50M project planned for Broad Avenue property

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Rendering of proposed mixed-use development (Source: Memphis Business Journal) Rendering of proposed mixed-use development (Source: Memphis Business Journal)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Plans are in place to build a $50 million mixed-use facility on Broad Avenue's water tower property, according to Memphis Business Journal.

When completed, the facility could house up to 414 families while also featuring an urban park as well as dining and retail areas.

The business journal reports Loeb Properties is the group behind the development plans.

