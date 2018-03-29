No charges filed in killing near elementary school after self-defense claim

A man accused of shooting and killing another man near an elementary school will not face charges for the shooting.

Jeremy Williams, 25, was shot and killed on Pipers Green Lane, which is in a neighborhood across the street from Bartlett Elementary School.

Detectives arrived to find Williams dead at the scene.

Deputies said Denzel Jordan, 21, was responsible for the shooting. Jordan told deputies he shot Williams in self-defense.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and discovered 33 grams of marijuana in Jordan's home.

Jordan is charged with a felony possession of a controlled substance; however, because of self-defense claims, he does not face any charges for the shooting.

