Mother gets working air conditioner for first time in 4 years

A caring mother is getting a helping hand ahead of what would have been a tough spring season.

Stormy Lowrence hasn't had a working heating and air conditioning system for four years.

Now, thanks to Conway Heating and Air's Conway Cares initiative, this spring and summer will be enjoyed in working air conditioning.

Stormy said this will help her family most of all.

"It means I don't have to listen to my kids complain and that helps and just accommodate my mother who's 81 and has a lot of health problems and has a nurse that comes once a week. And we're in constant doctors appointments, so I'm thankful for that," she said.

Stormy said a neighbor nominated her after she helped that neighbor's family through a hard time.

You can nominate a deserving Mid-Southerner to win a new system by clicking here.

