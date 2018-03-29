Get a phone call from yourself? BBB says it’s a scam

The Mid-South Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of a caller ID scam sweeping the area.

Mid-Southerners are reporting getting an incoming call from what appears to be their own phone number.

Even though many answer the phone out of curiosity, the BBB warns you not to do it. It's all part of a clever scam.

“The very best thing you can do is just not answer the phone,” Nancy Crawford with BBB said. “If you do answer and you hear press 1 or press 2, don't press anything because anything you press tells them there's a warm body on the end of this number.“

The BBB said the endgame for these callers is to either sell you something, steal your personal information, or sell your number to criminals.

