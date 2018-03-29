‘Be Alert’: Agency shares safety message for MLK50 attendees

When you head downtown for MLK50, there are a few things you need to know.

Dale Lane with the Shelby County Office of Preparedness is asking for you to be alert.

"We hope nothing happens, but hope is not a plan," Lane said.

Lane made it clear law enforcement is not aware of a known threat but said being prepared is always one of the best things you can do to stay safe.

"Quick steps to plan in your mind some things that can do to better prepare myself to mitigate the impact should something occur,” Lane said.

Lane said make sure your cell phone is charged, program important numbers in your phone, make note of at least two exits, and in the event of an active shooter use the "Run, Hide, Fight" technique.

"Be alert, be vigilant, not afraid just paying attention to those things around us,” Lane said. “If we see something suspicious, we want people to report that.”

For the last several months, the Office of Preparedness has worked with local law enforcement, fire departments, and federal entities, even examining emergency plans from other cities.

"If somewhere else have identified some gaps we want to make sure we don't have them here, that's constant state of preparedness,” Lane said.

That hard work is all part of an effort to ensure MLK50 events are safe for everyone.

