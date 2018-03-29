Students raise $17K to send boy to Disney World

Students at Shilling Farms Middle School raised more than $17,000 to help grant a kid’s wish to go to Disney World.

The students and Make-A-Wish Mid-South threw a Grease-themed reveal party to surprise Kenyon and tell him about the trip.

Kenyon is battling a nervous system disorder.

On April 8, Kenyon and his family will head to Disney World.

Way to go students for making Kenyon’s wish come true!

