Sherra Wright's ex-boyfriend writes tell-all book

Sherra Wright sits inside Jail East, awaiting her next court proceeding in the murder case of her ex-husband, former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Kelvin Cownan, the last man to date Sherra before her arrest, is talking about what he claims she told him about Lorenzen's murder case.More >>
When you head downtown for MLK50, there are a few things you need to know.More >>
Closing arguments and jury deliberations are expected Thursday in the case of a former Memphis police officer accused of rape.More >>
Students at Shilling Farms Middle School raised more than $17,000 to help grant a kid’s wish to go to Disney World.More >>
A historical marker now honors the home of the former sanitation worker who is responsible for coining the phrase, "I Am A Man."More >>
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
The father of the teenager presumed dead after being pulled under by a rip current is asking for help in finding his son's body.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
Authorities say one person is dead and another person suffered burns after an accident involving a motorhome that caught fire off of I-95 in Colleton County Thursday night.More >>
Police were called to the 7-11 in the 6100 block of 19th Street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday after there were reports of a robbery. The suspect, 21-year-old Treshun Devonte Bates, tried to buy tobacco products but was turned away for lack of identification, according to police.More >>
