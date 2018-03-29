Sherra Wright's ex-boyfriend writes tell-all book

Sherra Wright sits inside Jail East, awaiting her next court proceeding in the murder case of her ex-husband, former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.

Kelvin Cownan, the last man to date Sherra before her arrest, is talking about what he claims she told him about Lorenzen's murder case.

"I don't have a heaven or hell to put her in, but I understand the criminal justice system and they don't just type up paper because they have nothing to do,” Cownan said.

Cownan's new book "The Whispering Woods of Sherra Wright" is in bookstores Saturday.

"It's a murder mystery that has haunted the city of Memphis,” Cownan said. "There are facets of the story you'll never hear unless I tell it."

He met Sherra in 2015 while writing an article about Lorenzen's death as a journalist for the New Tri-State Defender newspaper.

"The first time I ever crossed journalistic lines, it was for Sherra Wright,” Cownan said.

During their two-year relationship, he saw her as a grief-stricken woman.

"She often would pray three or four hours into the night laying in our master closet, pillow, cover, just praying,” Cownan said.

More than once, they listened to Lorenzen's 911 call.

"She would always ask me what do I think, what do I hear?” Cownan said. “I'd tell her I hear two guns. I hear somebody talking. I hear somebody saying shoot him. I felt like I hear Lorenzen running and then she would always follow it up with do you think they'll ever find out who killed him?"

He remembers seeing Sherra talking to Billy Turner at Sherra's old church in Collierville. Turner is also charged in Lorenzen's murder.

"After a long length of time, I was like OK Sherra, we've got to go,” Cownan said. “I was pointing at my watch. We've got to get back to Houston. She was like OK and she left and I just waved at the guy."

He said she didn't like when Lorenzen's dad got money from Lorenzen's retirement.

"She became focused on that check,” Cownan said.

After they broke up and she was in California, he told her when police in Memphis found the gun that killed Lorenzen.

"I'm like the police have done this great thing. Right?” Cownan said. “That wasn't her response. It was really melancholy. Like, 'Oh, OK.'"

He talked with her right before her arrest.

"She felt like there were unmarked cars following her around Riverside and I thought she was paranoid,” Cownan said.

He feels bad for Sherra's six children.

"When you look at the true victims, number one is Lorenzen and then you look at the kids,” Cownan said.

Sherra's attorney had no comment on the book.

Cowan's book signing is Saturday, March 31 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Crosstown Concourse, Suite 125

